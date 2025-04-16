Upfronts and NewFronts—tracking TV and digital ad pitches

As the TV upfront market looms ever closer, the unknowns of brands’ ability to make long-term media commitments become increasingly pronounced. <a href="https://adage.com/events-awards/tv-upfront/aa-televisaunivision-donna-speciale-tariffs-big-data/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://adage.com/events-awards/tv-upfront/aa-televisaunivision-donna-speciale-tariffs-big-data/">TelevisaUnivision is counting on a combination of its investments in cross-platform</a> ad efforts as well as the growth opportunity presented by U.S. Hispanic consumers to keep the media company on marketers’ must-buy list this year, said Donna Speciale, the company’s president of ad sales and marketing.<a href="https://adage.com/events-awards/tv-upfront/aa-televisaunivision-donna-speciale-tariffs-big-data/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://adage.com/events-awards/tv-upfront/aa-televisaunivision-donna-speciale-tariffs-big-data/">Read the full story</a><i>—Parker Herren</i>