AI and marketing—news about ChatGPT, DALL-E 2 and other tools
A continually updated list of how brands are taking advantage of the newest AI technology, including DALL-E 2 and ChatGPT
Latest updates
07.24.2024 @ 1:20 PM ET
An updated generative AI marketing guide
07.24.2024 @ 1:18 PM ET
AI in digital media buying shows troubling signs for advertisers
07.22.2024 @ 1:43 PM ET
3 AI marketing wins from Hot Pockets, Intuit Mailchimp and Infosys
07.11.2024 @ 3:44 PM ET
A fake AI Volvo ad generates marketing buzz
07.11.2024 @ 3:41 PM ET
Top 5 AI advancements of 2024 so far
07.09.2024 @ 8:42 AM ET
How American Express and Galderma use AI
07.09.2024 @ 8:39 AM ET
Etsy’s new campaign highlights its humans in an AI-obsessed world
07.08.2024 @ 8:53 AM ET
How KPMG’s CMO is promoting generative AI within the consulting giant
07.08.2024 @ 8:50 AM ET
How Haleon is tackling fake ads and using AI
07.02.2024 @ 9:56 AM ET
10 AI marketing realities you can’t ignore
Artificial intelligence has taken off in recent years and marketers have been eager to implement the technology within their work.
Keep reading and check back often for the latest AI news and activations from Ad Age.
