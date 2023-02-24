AI and marketing—news about ChatGPT, DALL-E 2 and other tools

A continually updated list of how brands are taking advantage of the newest AI technology, including DALL-E 2 and ChatGPT

Latest updates

AI chatbot illustration
Credit:
Ad Age
By Ad Age Staff. Published on April 05, 2024.

Artificial intelligence has taken off in recent years and marketers have been eager to implement the technology within their work. 

Keep reading and check back often for the latest AI news and activations from Ad Age. 

More AI marketing stories

» AI marketing glossary

» Ad leaders on AI’s promise and threat

» Brands add AI restrictions to agency contracts

Liveblog posts