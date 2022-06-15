Cannes Lions 2022—live updates from the Croisette
From news to analysis to sightings—a regularly updated list.
Latest updates
06.16.2022 @ 12:48 PM ET
A sexual harassment warning for Cannes
06.16.2022 @ 10:20 AM ET
Cannes Lions award predictions from global creative leaders
06.16.2022 @ 9:45 AM ET
What to expect from Cannes
06.16.2022 @ 9:10 AM ET
Everything you need to know about advertising’s biggest festival
06.16.2022 @ 8:30 AM ET
Why some influencers are choosing VidCon over Cannes
06.16.2022 @ 7:15 AM ET
A look at the Cannes Lions speakers and program
06.16.2022 @ 7:00 AM ET
A guide to TikTok, Amazon and other tech companies taking Cannes
After a two-year hiatus, the advertising world convenes again at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, June 20-24, 2022.
