Cannes Lions 2024—live updates from the advertising festival
From news to analysis to sightings—timely updates from the Croisette
06.22.2024 @ 9:00 AM ET
Final prizes are given out at Cannes Lions
06.21.2024 @ 9:05 AM ET
Cindy Gallop slams Cannes Glass Lions entrants for sexist behavior
06.21.2024 @ 8:59 AM ET
What Gen Zers like and disliked about Cannes
06.21.2024 @ 8:57 AM ET
How AI is reshaping ad tech
06.21.2024 @ 6:00 AM ET
Titanium president Debbi Vandeven of VML on her Cannes takeways
06.21.2024 @ 3:45 AM ET
Recapping the big winners from day four of the festival
06.20.2024 @ 11:52 AM ET
Creators at Cannes
06.20.2024 @ 8:51 AM ET
AI at Cannes
06.20.2024 @ 8:35 AM ET
Cannes a hotspot for media data deals
06.20.2024 @ 8:34 AM ET
3 Cannes Lions trends in Entertainment
06.20.2024 @ 7:41 AM ET
Sir Martian Sorrell
06.20.2024 @ 7:32 AM ET
Cannes favorite Sport Beach back on schedule
06.20.2024 @ 7:29 AM ET
Women’s sports is ‘on fire’ at Cannes
06.20.2024 @ 3:00 AM ET
Recapping the big winners from day three of the festival
06.19.2024 @ 6:26 PM ET
Inside Elon’s private meeting with marketers
06.19.2024 @ 5:44 PM ET
Stagwell’s athlete-filled gathering
06.19.2024 @ 4:25 PM ET
More Grand Prix winners announced
06.19.2024 @ 3:10 PM ET
Globant makes Gut the centerpiece of its agency network
06.19.2024 @ 9:58 AM ET
Musk tries to win back advertisers—but some aren’t interested
06.19.2024 @ 8:53 AM ET
Inside the buzziest campaign at Cannes
06.19.2024 @ 2:00 AM ET
Recapping the big winners from day two of the festival
06.18.2024 @ 3:35 PM ET
Today’s Grand Prix winners
06.18.2024 @ 12:10 PM ET
Gale’s Winston Binch on talent as media and the influx of creators at Cannes
06.18.2024 @ 11:30 AM ET
What DDB’s Chaka Sobhani is excited about at this year’s Cannes Lions
06.18.2024 @ 9:50 AM ET
Havas announces four-year AI investment plan
The advertising world reconvened at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity from June 17-21, where Ad Age reporters and editors kept you up to date with happenings from the industry’s biggest awards celebration.
Please note that this blog is no longer being updated. For more Cannes coverage, visit this page. Thank you for following along.