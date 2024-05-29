Cannes Lions 2024—live updates from the advertising festival

From news to analysis to sightings—timely updates from the Croisette

Latest updates

Back to Top ↑
A series of Cannes Lions trophies

A slew of trophies await as the industry makes its annual trek to the south of France.

Credit:
Cannes Lions
Published on May 27, 2024.

The advertising world reconvened at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity from June 17-21, where Ad Age reporters and editors kept you up to date with happenings from the industry’s biggest awards celebration. 

Please note that this blog is no longer being updated. For more Cannes coverage, visit this page. Thank you for following along.

Subscribe to Ad Age

Get complete access to all of our stories today
Click here

Liveblog posts