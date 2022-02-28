How brands are using NFTs—a continually updated list
03.29.2022 @ 9:15 AM ET
MAC Cosmetics to drop Keith Haring-themed NFTs for HIV/AIDS relief
03.28.2022 @ 12:54 PM ET
Anheuser-Busch hosts NFT brewery takeover with themed cans
03.21.2022 @ 2:09 PM ET
Stella Artois drops generative art NFTs for World Water Day
03.17.2022 @ 5:30 PM ET
Production company behind 'The Real World' to create NFT-supported shows
03.10.2022 @ 4:40 PM ET
Acura makes its first NFT
03.10.2022 @ 10:30 AM ET
Blue Diamond fuels metaverse apes with almond milk-themed NFTs
03.07.2022 @ 5:01 PM ET
Papa Johns delivers a bagful of cheesy NFTs
03.07.2022 @ 10:15 AM ET
Grammy Awards NFTs launch ahead of ceremony
03.04.2022 @ 5:30 PM ET
Kendra Scott celebrates women with jewelry-inspired NFTs
03.01.2022 @ 2:26 PM ET
Parler launches NFT marketplace
02.28.2022 @ 2:15 PM ET
Liquid Death to drop NFTs of severed heads
02.25.2022 @ 10:30 AM ET
AP scraps NFT of migrant boat after backlash
02.24.2022 @ 4:45 PM ET
Duke University announces NFT collection for men’s basketball team
02.22.2022 @ 11:00 AM ET
Wrangler announces Leon Bridges-inspired NFT auction
02.17.2022 @ 2:00 PM ET
NBA uses on-screen QR codes to kick off All-Star NFT auction
WELCOME TO AD AGE'S NFT BLOG
In less than a year, the acronym NFT has gone from WTF to BFF for brands. Non-fungible tokens are digital assets like bitcoin, only they’re unique and irreplaceable, like owning an original work of art online. They utilize the same authentification technology as cryptocurrency and, similar to the digital dough, are still nebulous in their uses. While some NFTs hold monetary value, others link owners to communities or can even be worn digitally.
Still confused? Read our guide to NFTs here.
