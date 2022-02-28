How brands are using NFTs—a continually updated list

By Ad Age Staff. Published on March 29, 2022.

In less than a year, the acronym NFT has gone from WTF to BFF for brands. Non-fungible tokens are digital assets like bitcoin, only they’re unique and irreplaceable, like owning an original work of art online. They utilize the same authentification technology as cryptocurrency and, similar to the digital dough, are still nebulous in their uses. While some NFTs hold monetary value, others link owners to communities or can even be worn digitally.

Keep reading and check back often for the latest NFT news from Ad Age.

