Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news
How brands and agencies are bracing for a recession and responding to deteriorating market conditions
Latest updates
07.08.2022 @ 8:45 AM ET
GameStop fires CFO, cuts a number of jobs
07.07.2022 @ 12:30 PM ET
Mortgage rates fall in the U.S.
07.05.2022 @ 3:30 PM ET
Wells Fargo layoffs continue
07.07.2022 @ 12:00 PM ET
Huge lays off 3% of staff
07.01.2022 @ 11:15 AM ET
Meta cuts hiring plans, Zuckerberg warns of downturn
06.29.2022 @ 9:00 AM ET
Substack begins layoffs
06.23.2022 @ 10:00 AM ET
Netflix cuts 300 positions
06.22.2022 @ 3:00 PM ET
MasterClass slashes jobs amid ‘worsening macro environment’
06.21.2022 @ 11:30 AM ET
Tesla poised for cuts
06.14.2022 @ 11:00 AM ET
Coinbase cuts 18% of workforce
With the economy slowing down after unprecedented supply chain woes and inflation at its highest in decades—and a growing number of economists predicting a recession—the job market is taking a turn for the worse, with several marketers and agencies already announcing layoffs.
If the tightening continues, it will mark a major shift in the agency, brand marketing and media industries, where the biggest problem employers had been facing was finding enough talent to fill open positions. Now, firms could soon have to decide which jobs to cut.
Below, we track the latest layoff announcements and other budget-cutting news from major marketers and agencies, plus economic headlines to know about.