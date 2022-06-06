Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more
From virtual land experiences to job hirings for Web3 roles—a regularly updated list
Samsung U.S. launches Discord server, expanding presence in Web
Bourbon brand Angel’s Envy builds virtual distillery in Decentraland
LG’s virtual designer creates sustainable apparel line sold on metaverse-like platform
Tommy Hilfiger expands presence in Roblox with Brooklyn-based world
Disney poaches Apple gaming head to help lead its metaverse strategy
Microsoft to host LGBTQ+ educational experience inside metaverse platform
The metaverse, like all things Web3, is as confusing as it is titillating. (We wrote a full story unpacking this confusion, so make sure you visit there first). Marketers aren’t waiting for an official prospectus—they’re already heading full-speed into the space. From buying land on virtual real estate platforms to building teams and hiring for roles specifically tailored toward metaverse development, brands and agencies want to get involved ahead of mass adoption, whether that’s a month, year or decade away. Who knows? Maybe the metaverse will never attract billions of consumers. But we’ll be here anyway, reporting on marketers’ best efforts.
