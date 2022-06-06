Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more

From virtual land experiences to job hirings for Web3 roles—a regularly updated list

Latest updates

Microsoft is taking to the metaverse to raise awareness around issues facing the queer community.

Microsoft
Published on June 07, 2022.

The metaverse, like all things Web3, is as confusing as it is titillating. (We wrote a full story unpacking this confusion, so make sure you visit there first). Marketers aren’t waiting for an official prospectus—they’re already heading full-speed into the space. From buying land on virtual real estate platforms to building teams and hiring for roles specifically tailored toward metaverse development, brands and agencies want to get involved ahead of mass adoption, whether that’s a month, year or decade away. Who knows? Maybe the metaverse will never attract billions of consumers. But we’ll be here anyway, reporting on marketers’ best efforts.

Plus, here’s a helpful glossary to guide you through the space.

Keep reading and check back often for the latest metaverse news from Ad Age.

Liveblog posts