Super Bowl, NFL and college football marketing news
The latest brand moves, ads, endorsement deals, ratings updates and more for the 2024-25 season
Latest updates
11.18.2024 @ 12:17 PM ET
Pop-Tarts tries to top viral mascot stunt in 2024
10.28.2024 @ 5:51 PM ET
Coors Light turns viral NFL moment into campaign
10.24.2024 @ 2:03 PM ET
Barefoot wines invites fans to watch a game with Simone Biles
10.15.2024 @ 6:59 PM ET
NFL, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation extend deal on Super Bowl halftime show
10.09.2024 @ 8:54 AM ET
Our Super Bowl ad tracker is now live
10.08.2024 @ 12:23 PM ET
Dove returns to the Super Bowl
10.04.2024 @ 1:14 PM ET
How the Aflac Duck flew to Dr Pepper's 'Fansville'
10.01.2024 @ 10:40 AM ET
Deion Sanders helms BLK & Bold's first commercial, showcasing coffee's impact on communities
09.27.2024 @ 9:21 AM ET
Top 10 NFL TV advertisers so far this season
09.20.2024 @ 11:56 AM ET
George Kittle delivers all the laughs in a sitcom spot for Little Caesars
09.19.2024 @ 11:50 AM ET
Doritos’ ‘Crash the Super Bowl’ is returning in 2025
09.19.2024 @ 11:45 AM ET
Travis Hunter gets a custom trading card—and a savings account—in NerdWallet NIL deal
09.19.2024 @ 11:42 AM ET
Crown Royal’s big rig brings tailgates on tour
09.12.2024 @ 10:57 AM ET
NFL tests AI marketing strategies with its innovation hub
09.12.2024 @ 10:30 AM ET
Trevor Lawrence takes over Jaguars’ stadium in EverBank stunt
09.10.2024 @ 5:06 PM ET
Bills rookie gets quizzed
09.09.2024 @ 5:54 PM ET
Brock Purdy’s climb to NFL stardom highlighted in Ariat’s campaign, debuting on ‘MNF’
09.09.2024 @ 5:17 PM ET
Julian Edelman boards Jameson’s ‘Touchdown in Dublin’ bus
09.07.2024 @ 9:20 AM ET
Fox celebrates Tom Brady’s analyst debut
09.06.2024 @ 1:30 PM ET
Watch Eli Manning, Brock Purdy and more in Toyota’s new ad
09.05.2024 @ 3:10 PM ET
Progressive calls on NFL reserve QBs to tackle everyday ‘backup’ scenarios
09.05.2024 @ 3:04 PM ET
Bill Belichick takes on a crusty new role as DoorDash ‘Fan Coach’
09.05.2024 @ 9:51 AM ET
Top 5 NFL season kick-off ads
09.05.2024 @ 9:20 AM ET
4 ways football can win with young fans
09.05.2024 @ 9:12 AM ET
Behind The Farmer’s Dog’s new NFL ad
09.04.2024 @ 10:25 AM ET
Gatorade football campaign celebrates teamwork and inclusiveness
09.04.2024 @ 9:15 AM ET
Corona and Eli Manning team up for Lime Wedge Football game
09.03.2024 @ 11:09 AM ET
Inside the NFL’s revamped influencer marketing strategy
09.03.2024 @ 9:00 AM ET
Applebee’s trains Brock Purdy, Saquon Barkley and Dan Campbell to be servers in NFL campaign
09.03.2024 @ 8:50 AM ET
Modelo enlists ‘The Recuiter’ as it beefs up its college football push
Ad Age is tracking all things related to football marketing including the latest news on endorsement deals, social media plays and TV ratings. For the latest Super Bowl marketing news, head over to our Big Game tracker.