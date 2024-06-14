Tracking Olympics 2024 marketing news
The latest brand moves, TV ads, ratings updates and social highlights from the Games in Paris
Latest updates
06.27.2024 @ 4:26 PM ET
Olympic merch makeovers
06.27.2024 @ 11:58 AM ET
Coke unveils portfolio-focused Olympic marketing plan
06.27.2024 @ 10:14 AM ET
See the IOC's Olympic anthem
06.27.2024 @ 10:11 AM ET
Do you believe in miracles? AI Al Michaels to deliver Peacock Olympic highlights
06.25.2024 @ 10:32 AM ET
A marketing guide to the Olympics
06.18.2024 @ 12:50 PM ET
Athleta invests in linear TV for first time with Olympics push
06.18.2024 @ 12:41 PM ET
Ralph Lauren unveils Olympics uniforms in TV spot
06.13.2024 @ 4:12 PM ET
Visa’s new Olympic anthem
06.11.2024 @ 2:00 PM ET
Olympic torch to visit Cannes Lions festival
06.11.2024 @ 8:00 AM ET
Team USA strikes deal with New Era
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will take place from July 26 through Aug. 11 in Paris.
Here we’ll track all things related to Olympic marketing, including brand promotions, TV ratings, athlete endorsements and social media highlights.
