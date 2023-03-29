Upfronts and NewFronts—tracking TV and digital ad pitches
Continually updated list of the latest NewFront and upfront news
Latest updates
The TV ad industry is in the midst of an immense transformation as linear stalwarts such as NBCUniversal, Paramount and Disney compete for ad dollars with tech streamers including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Roku, as well as social platforms including TikTok and YouTube.
Advertisers and agencies are tasked with navigating the increasingly complex video marketplace as viewership trends, advancements in technology and economic conditions continue to blur the lines between once siloed areas of investment.
Central to the saga is the annual upfront ad haggle, in which marketers gather in New York to hear the latest innovations and enjoy a celebrity parade during the IAB’s tech-centric NewFronts and the TV upfront week.
Check back frequently for the latest on the TV and video market, including reactions from media companies, agencies and more. And check out our blog tracking the media measurement upheaval.