Macy’s—ad spending, facts and profile

Overview Macy's Inc. is a department store retailer based in New York. Business segments and operations As of February 2024, Macy's operated 718 store locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. The company operates under the brands Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. In addition, Bloomingdale's operates in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait under license agreements with Al Tayer Insignia, part of Al Tayer Group. See more: Macy's business and brands Marketing spending Worldwide ad spending: Total worldwide advertising spending figures shown in the Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers report are Macy's stated gross advertising and promotional costs (net ad costs plus cooperative advertising allowances). Macy's disclosed gross advertising and promotional costs of $1.210 billion in the year ended February 2024, down 4.3% from $1.265 billion in the year ended January 2023. U.S. ad spending: Total U.S. advertising spending figures shown in the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report are Macy's stated gross advertising and promotional costs (net ad costs plus cooperative advertising allowances). Links to Ad Age's advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Oct. 28, 2024. Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Dec. 9, 2024. Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2022 Financial results See more: Macy's financial results Read Macy's annual filing Deals and strategic moves Federated Department Stores (now Macy's Inc.) bought May Department Stores in 2005 for $17 billion. In 2006, Federated rebranded May stores—including Hecht's, Strawbridge's, Filene's, Marshall Field's and Robinsons-May—as Macy's. The company, focusing on Macy's, its mid-range department store, and Bloomingdale's, its high-end chain, sold the Lord & Taylor division in 2006. (Macy's had acquired Lord & Taylor in the May Department Stores deal.) Lord & Taylor in August 2020 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization and closed its stores. Management and employees The company named Tony Spring CEO in February 2024. He added the role of chairman in April 2024. Spring previously was the company's president. Spring was chairman and CEO of the company's Bloomingdale's business from 2014 to 2023. See more: Macy's management See more: Macy's careers Stock Macy's trades on the New York Stock Exchange. Ticker: M History The company and its predecessors have operated department stores since 1830. The company was incorporated in 1929 as Federated Department Stores. Federated changed its name to Macy's Inc. in June 2007, adopting the name of its flagship chain. See more: Macy's history