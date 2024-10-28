McDonald’s—ad spending, facts and profile

\r\n Overview McDonald’s Corp. is the world’s biggest fast-food marketer. McDonald’s and its franchisees operate 36,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. McDonald’s headquarters is in Chicago. Business segments and operations Read more about McDonald’s Marketing spending Worldwide ad spending: Total worldwide advertising spending shown in the Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers report for McDonald’s is Ad Age’s estimate of advertising spending supporting worldwide systemwide franchised and company-operated stores. U.S. ad spending: Total U.S. advertising spending shown in the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report for McDonald’s is Ad Age’s estimate of advertising spending supporting U.S. systemwide franchised and company-operated stores. Links to Ad Age’s advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Oct. 28, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Dec. 9, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024\r\n\r\n Global ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2022 Financial results See more: McDonald’s financial results Read McDonald’s annual filing Management and employees Chris Kempczinski became CEO in 2019 and chairman in 2024. Kempczinski joined McDonald’s in 2015. He earlier worked at Kraft Foods, PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble Co. See more: McDonald’s management See more: McDonald’s careers Stock McDonald’s trades on the New York Stock Exchange. Ticker: MCD History Richard “Dick” McDonald and Maurice “Mac” McDonald opened the first McDonald’s restaurant in San Bernardino, California, in 1940. Ray Kroc, a distributor of milkshake mixing machines, visited the McDonald brothers in 1954. Kroc became their franchise agent and in 1955 opened a McDonald’s in suburban Chicago. McDonald’s had its headquarters in downtown Chicago from 1955 to 1971 when it moved to Oak Brook, Illinois. McDonald’s moved its headquarters back to downtown Chicago in 2018. See more: McDonald’s history \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n