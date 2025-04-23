EDO’s latest data integrations challenge Nielsen’s hold on TV outcomes measurement

TV outcomes measurement firm EDO is expanding its reach beyond Nielsen, making its data interoperable with rivals VideoAmp and Kantar Media, as well as DoubleVerify’s Scibids programmatic optimization platform. EDO’s launch of Engaged Audience Planning (EAP) aims at getting more companies to optimize media plans across streaming and linear networks using its syndicated data, which tracks people’s online search and website visits based on what content they are viewing. The EAP tool is designed to improve compatibility with client and agency planning tools, including from Dentsu and Omnicom Media Group, according to an EDO statement. In a session at the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement East conference earlier this month, Nicolas Grand, executive director of research and value analytics for WPP’s GroupM, also noted his agency group uses EDO for planning alongside Nielsen data now. EDO initially paired its data with Nielsen in a 2023 deal. “In integrating EDO’s new capabilities into our Omni-enabled planning process, we can now incorporate consumer intent, enabling better efficiency and effectiveness for our clients,” said Megan Pagliuca, chief product officer of Omnicom Media Group, in a statement. “What we have gotten really good at is AI-matching algorithms that match any advanced audience to our syndicated or first-party measurement, or the combination thereof, for any given row of a media plan, whether it’s output from a Nielsen or a VideoAmp or Kantar tool or from some bespoke agency tool,” said Kevin Krim, EDO’s CEO, in an interview. “It could be standard demographics or it could be very specific, like auto intenders who love Volkswagens, watch a lot of soccer and live in suburban ZIP codes. We can match really any segment that you’ve got in a media plan to our data and then tell you here’s how many engaged impressions you’ll be getting.” Krim acknowledged that opening up data partnerships beyond Nielsen helps put EDO in more of a neutral “Switzerland” role, both among TV measurement firms and AI-driven programmatic optimizers. That puts EDO in a place to capitalize on the explosive growth of programmatic trading for CTV. An estimate last month by eMarketer predicted that the programmatically traded CTV market will exceed $33 billion in the U.S. this year. A 2025 State of Programmatic report from Proximic by Comscore released in January found 61% of respondents expect their CTV buys to be traded programmatically versus the 57% who expect their web and mobile digital buys to trade that way. More news: 8 AI and tech predictions for the TV upfronts Data-driven Marketing Playbook: Join industry leaders on May 22 to explore how data can drive marketing strategies, optimize media buying and improve customer engagement. Learn more here.