Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Butterfinger, Verizon and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.) A few highlights: An action hero gets to “save the day” with Amazon’s mobile by shopping for his emergency needs—including a new t-shirt and laundry detergent. Butterfinger hypes new Butterfinger Salted Caramel. And in another of a series of spots about Verizon’s 3-year price lock guarantee, Pete Davidson talks about his tattoo removal. \n\n \n Today's TV Ad Highlights\n Data provided by iSpot.tv\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Amazon: Save the Day\n Premiered on: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, USA Network\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 534,753,382\n (10% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $1,287,509\n (5% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 3.68%\n \n \n Attention Index: 51 (49% more interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n KitKat: Break Brothers\n Premiered on: Family Matters, TBS\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 399,812,678\n (5% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $3,058,291\n (7% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.39%\n \n \n Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Verizon: Upgrade: Free Phone\n Premiered on: Extracted, FOX\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 2,773,987,448\n (18% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $33,395,246\n (18% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 2.60%\n \n \n Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Apartments.com: Zoom\n Premiered on: Daddy's Home 2, MTV\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 11,568,275\n (<1% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $64,739\n (<1% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 12.01%\n \n \n Attention Index: 54 (46% more interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Butterfinger: Butterfinger Investigators Case No. 167: Pirates\n Premiered on: Fear Factor, MTV2\n\n \n No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement\n \n TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.\n Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.\n Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.\n Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected. \n \n \n\n\n