Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, AT&T, Cîroc and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.) A few highlights: AT&T says, “Sometimes a phone call can change everything” in a spot featuring pro golfers Rose Zhang and Jordan Spieth. Kohl’s Mom (Ellie Kemper) helps Kohl’s promote its current discount offers. And vodka brand Cîroc says, “Let’s leisure.” (See also: “Diageo reaches Cîroc deal with LeBron James-backed tequila brand,” from Bloomberg News via Ad Age.) \n\n \n Today's TV Ad Highlights\n Data provided by iSpot.tv\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n AT&T Wireless: Play Through\n Premiered on: Masters on the Range, CBS Sports\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 1,273,495,387\n (9% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $25,342,075\n (14% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 2.91%\n \n \n Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n CÎROC: Let's Leisure: Pool\n Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT\n\n \n No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Kohl's: Kohl's Mom: Engagement Party\n Premiered on: Vanderpump Rules, BRAVO\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 2,678,606,034\n (26% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $14,463,733\n (23% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.51%\n \n \n Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Dish Network: HGTV: Dreaming\n Premiered on: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Fuse\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 74,660,811\n (2% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $113,423\n (<1% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.32%\n \n \n Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n iCapital Network: Alternative Paths\n Premiered on: Live From the Masters, Golf\n\n \n No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement\n \n TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.\n Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.\n Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.\n Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected. \n \n \n\n