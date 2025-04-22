Watch the newest commercials from PayPal, Google, Kohl’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.) A few highlights: Will Ferrell is “just getting glammed up for a commercial” in another of a series of PayPal commercials. (Last September, Ad Age’s Brandon Doerrer reported on the early days of the campaign: “PayPal’s biggest US campaign ever stars Will Ferrell.”) Google says, “Through partnership and the power of AI, we’re helping drive a new era of American innovation.” And Kohl’s Mom (Ellie Kemper) helps Kohl’s promote its Epic Deals sale. \n\n \n Today's TV Ad Highlights\n Data provided by iSpot.tv\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n PayPal: Get Ready\n Premiered on: NBA Basketball, \n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 586,717,428\n (9% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $3,363,904\n (7% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.97%\n \n \n Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Google: American Innovation\n Premiered on: FOX and Friends Sunday, Fox News\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 16,524,987\n (1% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $158,186\n (2% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.83%\n \n \n Attention Index: 146 (46% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n DIRECTV: For the Birds: Genre Pecks\n Premiered on: MLB Baseball, \n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 776,025,763\n (21% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $6,396,286\n (29% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 3.04%\n \n \n Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n JCPenney: Big News Report: Everybody's a Winner\n Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 330,895,936\n (3% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $1,194,890\n (2% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.84%\n \n \n Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Kohl's: Kohl's Mom: Epic Deals: Options in Every Color\n Premiered on: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, USA Network\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 3,030,921,670\n (26% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $15,791,843\n (23% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.61%\n \n \n Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement\n \n TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.\n Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.\n Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.\n Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected. \n \n \n\n