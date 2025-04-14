Watch the newest commercials from PayPal, AT&T, T-Mobile and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.) A few highlights: T-Mobile spokesman Ben Barnes bonds with some adorable puppies to make a point about T-Mobile’s Family Freedom deal. Will Ferrell stars in another of a series of PayPal spots; this time he hypes The Great PayPal Checkout promotion. (Flashback: Ad Age’s Brandon Doerrer covered the early days of the Ferrell campaign last September: “PayPal’s biggest US campaign ever stars Will Ferrell.”) And AT&T asks, “Can you feel our network?” in a spot that shows moments of family bonding over video calls. \n\n \n Today's TV Ad Highlights\n Data provided by iSpot.tv\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n PayPal: The Great PayPal Checkout\n Premiered on: NCIS: Los Angeles, USA Network\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 751,427,576\n (10% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $3,745,468\n (8% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.58%\n \n \n Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n AT&T Inc.: Connections You Feel\n Premiered on: Welcome to The Masters, ESPN\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 1,449,131,643\n (10% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $72,930,235\n (39% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 2.97%\n \n \n Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n GolfPass: GolfNow Gopher's Help\n Premiered on: Live From the Masters, Golf\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 45,158,772\n (<1% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $24,059\n (<1% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.84%\n \n \n Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n T-Mobile: Puppies: Family Freedom: Up to $800, Plus Four New iPhones\n Premiered on: Top Chef, E!\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 1,909,102,946\n (13% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $10,795,955\n (6% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.99%\n \n \n Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Capital One (Credit Card): Serious Business: Sand Cloud\n Premiered on: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 1,867,297,359\n (55% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $46,819,787\n (84% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 2.52%\n \n \n Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement\n \n TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.\n Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.\n Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.\n Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected. \n \n \n\n