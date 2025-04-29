Watch the newest commercials from Macy’s, Amazon Prime Video, Walmart and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.) A few highlights: Amazon Prime Video hypes “Heads of State,” an upcoming summer movie starring John Cena, Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Anna Faris gets pink eye—and uses Walmart Express Delivery for a prescription delivery—in a Walmart spot. And Macy’s promotes its Friends & Family Sale, which continues through May 4. \n\n \n Today's TV Ad Highlights\n Data provided by iSpot.tv\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Walmart: Anna Faris Sick Day In\n Premiered on: Modern Family, Nick@Nite\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 1,362,325,500\n (12% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $11,089,298\n (16% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.65%\n \n \n Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Ancestry: Mom Genes: Questions\n Premiered on: CBS Mornings, CBS\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 690,876,331\n (76% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $2,829,841\n (68% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.71%\n \n \n Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Nintendo: Mario Kart World\n Premiered on: SpongeBob SquarePants, Nick Toons\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 8,113,790\n (3% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $49,450\n (2% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.49%\n \n \n Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Amazon Prime Video: Heads of State\n Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC\n\n \n No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Macy's: Friends & Family Sale: 15% Off Beauty\n Premiered on: Boy Meets World, Freeform\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 2,365,829,546\n (20% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $15,544,315\n (22% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.91%\n \n \n Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement\n \n TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.\n Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.\n Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.\n Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected. \n \n \n\n