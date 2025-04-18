Watch the newest commercials from Rocket Mortgage, Corona, Garmin and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.) A few highlights: Rocket Mortgage says, “Everyone who’s served our country should be able to own a home here” in a spot that calls attention to Veterans Administration loans with 0% down payments. In a golf-themed commercial, Garmin says, “We’ve got your game.” And Corona says, “Paradise doesn’t always have palm trees.” \n\n \n Today's TV Ad Highlights\n Data provided by iSpot.tv\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Corona Extra: Extension Cord\n Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ESPN\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 952,784,796\n (15% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $10,709,725\n (16% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 2.03%\n \n \n Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Garmin Sports & Fitness: We've Got Your Game\n Premiered on: College Golf, Golf\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 430,453\n (<1% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $1,581\n (<1% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 16.62%\n \n \n Attention Index: 44 (56% more interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Valero: Follow This Road\n Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, Golf\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 45,531,270\n (12% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $623,612\n (28% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 4.93%\n \n \n Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Dove Men+Care (Skin Care): Men Put Their Skin Through a Lot\n Premiered on: UEFA Europa League Soccer, CBS Sports\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 202,402,538\n (2% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $2,056,883\n (4% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.69%\n \n \n Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Rocket Mortgage: Veteran: 0% Down Loans\n Premiered on: The Invisible Man, SYFY\n\n \n No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement\n \n TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.\n Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.\n Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.\n Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected. \n \n \n\n\n