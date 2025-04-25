Watch the newest commercials from Sonic, Chase, Progressive and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.) A few highlights: Chase shows how its debit card for kids works—including parental notifications “so you can keep an eye on how they’re using it.” Progressive’s Mara character (Natalie Palamides) gives a commencement speech. And Sonic hypes the Sonic Smasher. \n\n \n Today's TV Ad Highlights\n Data provided by iSpot.tv\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n JPMorgan Chase (Banking): Family Banking: Outfit\n Premiered on: Boomer and Gio, CBS Sports\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 765,440,690\n (12% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $4,411,289\n (9% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 3.91%\n \n \n Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Progressive: Commencement Speech\n Premiered on: Big City Greens, Disney XD\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 4,544,067,234\n (28% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $58,202,353\n (30% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 2.50%\n \n \n Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Baby Bottle Pop: Space Explorers\n Premiered on: Looney Tunes, Boomerang\n\n \n No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Sonic Drive-In: Nothing as American\n Premiered on: Forensic Files, OXYGEN\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 809,586,196\n (4% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $3,395,682\n (2% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.67%\n \n \n Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Zales: Let Them Look\n Premiered on: Reba, Hallmark\n\n \n No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement\n \n TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.\n Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.\n Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.\n Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected. \n \n \n\n