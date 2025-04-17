TV & Streaming

Netflix logs record profit in quarter, withholds user data

The Netflix Home Theater building in Los Angeles, California
Netflix's gains follow the company’s best quarter ever. Netflix added 18.9 million customers to close 2024. (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg)
April 17, 2025 09:17 PM

Featured Stories

Google’s antitrust loss could reshape ad tech—how industry leaders are responding
Google’s antitrust loss could reshape ad tech—how industry leaders are responding
Breaking down TV upfront budgets—how spending will change amid economic volatility
Breaking down TV upfront budgets—how spending will change amid economic volatility
The top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now
The top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now
Coinbase airs ‘blue screen of death’ ad about rebooting the financial system
Coinbase airs ‘blue screen of death’ ad about rebooting the financial system