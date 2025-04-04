Watch the newest commercials from Dairy Queen, Ikea, Amazon Pharmacy and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.) A few highlights: A couple prepares for a surprise visit from relatives by shopping for some patio furniture from Ikea. Amazon Pharmacy says, “Healthcare just got less painful.” And Dairy Queen hypes its Confetti Cake Blizzard Treat. \n\n \n Today's TV Ad Highlights\n Data provided by iSpot.tv\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n IKEA: Next Weekend\n Premiered on: Esta historia me suena, UniMas\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 478,182,665\n (14% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $1,971,763\n (21% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.88%\n \n \n Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Amazon Pharmacy: Festival Tattoo\n Premiered on: Help! I Wrecked My House, HGTV\n\n \n No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Dairy Queen: Freezer: Wish\n Premiered on: The B1G Show, Big Ten Network\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 1,088,363,260\n (4% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $4,367,761\n (2% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.64%\n \n \n Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Credit One Bank: Hockey Game\n Premiered on: Bull, ION\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 127,215,198\n (4% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $381,285\n (1% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.54%\n \n \n Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Lysol (Laundry): Referee\n Premiered on: The Big Bang Theory, Nick@Nite\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 4,756,510\n (<1% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $41,573\n (<1% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 2.20%\n \n \n Attention Index: 72 (28% more interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement\n \n TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.\n Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.\n Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.\n Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected. \n \n \n\n\n