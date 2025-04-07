Watch the newest commercials from Hidden Valley, Discover Card, Popeyes and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.) A few highlights: A man attempts to make a marriage proposal by writing “MARRY ME?” in Hidden Valley Ranch dressing on a pizza. Jennifer Coolidge hopes for the return of parachute pants in a Discover Card ad. And Popeyes hypes its limited-time Popeyes Pickle Menu. \n\n \n Today's TV Ad Highlights\n Data provided by iSpot.tv\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Discover Card: Parachute Pants\n Premiered on: My Wife and Kids, Fuse\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 444,939,035\n (13% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $3,298,365\n (7% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 2.04%\n \n \n Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Genesis: Blank Canvas\n Premiered on: 100 Day Dream Home, HGTV\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 766,698,132\n (4% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $8,215,593\n (4% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 2.21%\n \n \n Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Subaru: Kids\n Premiered on: Golf Central, Golf\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 1,319,433,372\n (7% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $11,507,850\n (5% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 2.76%\n \n \n Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Hidden Valley: Proposal: Only Serious About Flavor\n Premiered on: FBI, POP\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 459,559,402\n (19% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $1,553,174\n (18% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.39%\n \n \n Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Popeyes: The New Pickle Menu\n Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 1,306,151,872\n (5% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $5,216,279\n (3% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.54%\n \n \n Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement\n \n TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.\n Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.\n Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.\n Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected. \n \n \n\n\n