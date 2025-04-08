Watch the newest commercials from Target, Poppi, Mercedes-Benz and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.) A few highlights: Mercedes-Benz shows off the AMG CLE Cabriolet. Target hypes its collab with Kate Spade New York, which drops on April 12. And prebiotic soda brand Poppi pops up at a pool party. \n\n \n Today's TV Ad Highlights\n Data provided by iSpot.tv\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Poppi: Right This Second: Pool Party\n Premiered on: Summer House, BRAVO\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 185,760,486\n (7% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $1,488,516\n (4% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 2.73%\n \n \n Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Mercedes-Benz: Flow State\n Premiered on: 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur, Golf\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 366,373,100\n (2% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $2,852,567\n (1% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 3.38%\n \n \n Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Peloton: Find Your Push. Find Your Power.\n Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN\n\n \n No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Target: kate spade New York\n Premiered on: All of Us, Cleo TV\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 776,342,898\n (8% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $8,041,851\n (14% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.47%\n \n \n Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n T-Mobile for Business: Innovating Trio\n Premiered on: Chicago P.D., USA Network\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 421,494,209\n (3% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $2,360,451\n (1% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 2.24%\n \n \n Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement\n \n TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.\n Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.\n Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.\n Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected. \n \n \n\n