Watch the newest commercials from Bose, Huggies, Verizon and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.) A few highlights: In a quietly comical spot, Huggies says it now offers “blowout protection in every direction.” Pete Davidson hypes Verizon’s 3-year price lock guarantee. And Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards stars in a cinematic Bose commercial. \n\n \n Today's TV Ad Highlights\n Data provided by iSpot.tv\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Bose: Hype Song: Sound Is Power\n Premiered on: Professional Fighters League, ESPN2\n\n \n No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Verizon: Commitment\n Premiered on: CBS Mornings, CBS\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 2,784,544,651\n (18% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $31,802,150\n (19% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 2.64%\n \n \n Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Valero: 2025 Valero Texas Open: Benefit for Children\n Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, Golf\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 14,781,727\n (3% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $161,048\n (6% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 5.15%\n \n \n Attention Index: 86 (14% more interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Verizon: Stability\n Premiered on: 2025 Charleston Open Tennis, Tennis Channel\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 2,784,544,651\n (18% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $31,802,150\n (19% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 2.64%\n \n \n Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n Huggies: Blowout Protection\n Premiered on: Nightmare Next Door, Investigation Discovery\n\n \n Brand Overview for Last 30 Days\n Impressions:\n 493,415,480\n (68% of industry)\n \n Est. TV Spend:\n $1,828,373\n (93% of industry)\n \n \n Interruption Rate: 1.66%\n \n \n Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement\n \n TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.\n Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.\n Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.\n Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected. \n \n \n\n\n