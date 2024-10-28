Merck—ad spending, facts and profile

\r\n Overview Merck & Co. is a global marketer of prescription medicines, vaccines and animal health products. Merck is known as MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme) outside the United States and Canada. Merck’s headquarters is in Rahway, New Jersey. Business segments and operations Merck operates through two operating segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Animal Health segment markets veterinary pharmaceutical and vaccine products as well as health management solutions and services for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in livestock and pets. See more: Merck’s business and brands New Jersey-based Merck is a separate company from Merck KGaA, a health care, life science and industrial materials marketer based in Germany. Marketing spending Worldwide ad spending: Total worldwide advertising spending figures shown in the Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers report are Merck’s stated worldwide “advertising and promotion” expenses. Merck disclosed worldwide ad and promotion spending of $2.3 billion in 2023, up 4.5% from $2.2 billion in 2022. U.S. ad spending: Total U.S. advertising spending shown in the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report is an Ad Age Datacenter estimate of Merck’s advertising and promotion spending. Links to Ad Age’s advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Oct. 28, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Dec. 9, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024\r\n\r\n Global ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2022 Financial results See more: Merck financial results Read Merck’s annual filing Deals and strategic moves Organon & Co.: Merck in June 2021 spun off Organon & Co. as a public company. This came after Merck in February 2020 announced its intent to spin off products from its women’s health, biosimilars and established brands businesses into a new company, Organon. Merck Consumer Care sale: Merck in October 2014 completed a deal to sell its Merck Consumer Care business to Germany’s Bayer AG for $14.2 billion ($14.0 billion net of cash divested). Bayer acquired Merck’s over-the-counter business, including the global trademark and prescription rights for Claritin and Afrin. As part of the deal, the two companies agreed to collaborate on developing some prescription drugs and therapies. Merck gained its over-the-counter portfolio in Merck’s $41 billion acquisition of Schering-Plough, another major global pharmaceutical company, in 2009. Before Merck announced its Bayer deal in May 2014, U.K.-based Reckitt Benckiser Group (now Reckitt) disclosed that Reckitt was “in discussions with Merck regarding an offer for its consumer health business. We understand that we are part of a competitive process.” Reckitt then disclosed: “RB now confirms that it is no longer in active discussion regarding an offer for Merck’s consumer health business.” Other deals and strategic moves: Merck in June 2023 bought Prometheus Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in San Diego, for total consideration of $11 billion. Management and employees Robert (Rob) Davis is Merck’s chairman and CEO. See more: Merck management See more: Merck careers Stock Merck trades on the New York Stock Exchange. Ticker: MRK History Merck & Co. was started in 1891 by George Merck as a U.S. subsidiary of the German company Merck. The U.S. government nationalized the U.S. company in World War I. The U.S. company went public with a stock offering after the war. See more: Merck history \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n