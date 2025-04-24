Latest News

Comcast broadband and TV losses grow as streaming competition rises

Brian Roberts in a light blue sweater and collared shirt seated on stage during a Bloomberg event, with a microphone clipped to his shirt.
Brian Roberts, chairman and chief executive officer of Comcast NBCUniversal. (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg)
April 24, 2025 01:23 PM

Featured Stories

Behind the rise of agency chief AI officers
Behind the rise of agency chief AI officers
How Journeys is capturing Gen Z’s attention with a TikTok series starring Bigfoot’s daughter
How Journeys is capturing Gen Z’s attention with a TikTok series starring Bigfoot’s daughter
7 live sports predictions for the TV upfronts
7 live sports predictions for the TV upfronts
How marketers are adjusting their budgets—including reducing agency expenses
How marketers are adjusting their budgets—including reducing agency expenses