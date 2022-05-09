Roe v. Wade—Tracking brand and agency reaction

Several brands have spoken up in response to a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that suggested the court will soon strike down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion nationwide. Politico, which published the leaked draft Monday, reported that the opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito and that it had received votes of support from fellow Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, creating a majority.
A Morning Consult/Politico survey conducted after the draft leaked found that 51% of registered voters supported brands speaking out about access to abortions, with strong discrepancies between political parties—76% of Democrat respondents approved brand participation in the discourse while only 28% of Republicans did, nearly half of them opposing the idea.
The survey also found that over half of those surveyed favored brands posting resources to support reproductive rights, 40% approved of companies providing financial assistance for employees to travel to receive abortions, and one in five said they would up their patronage of brands that posted statements about the potential overturn.
Here is a roundup of reactions from brands, agencies and at least one high-profile executive.