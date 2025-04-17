Independent creative agency H/L proudly announces the launch of its Data & Innovation department. Evolving from its roots within the agency’s Media Team into a centralized powerhouse of efficiency, insights, and creativity, this new department reinforces H/L’s leadership in integrating advanced technology to amplify human ingenuity. Tim Schatz leads the newly established department, with John Jamison overseeing the technical implementation of emerging technologies, including AI. By providing employees with better AI and data tools, the Data & Innovation team will help strengthen strategy and create more effective solutions for clients.