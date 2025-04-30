Zehnder Communications Unveils Brand Refresh, Custom AI Services Zehnder Communications, a fully integrated advertising agency serving companies worldwide, unveiled its “We Are Z” brand refresh with the launch of a new logo and its website showcasing solution-driven marketing case studies. Also, Zehnder renamed its Research & Analytics division to Analytics & AI, reflecting the enhanced use of custom artificial intelligence and predictive analysis for marketing problem solving. Zehnder’s Analytics & AI division produces top tier intelligence through the custom development of artificial intelligence solutions to identify patterns, present marketing predictions and recommendations based on actionable insights. To learn more, visit WeAreZ.com