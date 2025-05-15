ArtClass has named executive producer Jesse Ozeri (The Brutalist) to spearhead its newly formed longform storytelling division, ArtClass Films. The expansion marks a natural next step for the company as it deepens its investment in feature-length and episodic content. “Partnering with Jesse has been a dream of mine for over two decades,” says ArtClass co-founder Vincent Peone. “His taste is impeccable, and his ability to guide visionary work from script to screen is unmatched.” ArtClass Films will serve as a creative home for bold, culturally resonant filmmaking that bridges artful storytelling and market impact.