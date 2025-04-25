Cookies may stay, but advertisers still deserve better measurement

In a twist few saw coming—yet somehow didn’t surprise anyone—Google announced it will not deprecate third-party cookies or roll out a new standalone prompt for third-party cookies in Chrome. Instead, users will continue managing cookies through Chrome’s existing privacy settings. Google attributed the decision to industry feedback and the ongoing difficulty of aligning a fragmented ecosystem around timing, implementation and policy implications. Also read: How Google’s cookie decision kills its Privacy Sandbox vision But while Google may have shifted its approach, the industry’s core challenges remain. Advertisers still need scalable, privacy-conscious ways to measure performance, and third-party cookies fall short of what modern marketing demands. The reality is that over 50% of programmatic inventory is already cookieless. And while Chrome and Android combined represent a significant share of the browser and device market, marketers can’t afford to remain dependent on a signal that’s eroding across the board. Measurement and addressability solutions must work across the entire supply chain—on all browsers, devices and media environments. Cookies still exist; that doesn’t mean they work Third-party cookies were a clever solution for a different era. They let advertisers piece together behavior and performance signals, but with serious limitations: poor cross-device resolution, questionable data quality, and an overreliance on last-click attribution. More: Possible 2025—what to expect from the conference Today’s consumer journey is anything but linear. People toggle among apps, browsers, devices and platforms. Meanwhile, marketers face growing pressure to prove what’s working—and do so responsibly, in line with user expectations and regulatory demands. Cookies may still be accessible, but they no longer offer the reliability, transparency, or accountability that modern advertising requires. Privacy Sandbox development continues amid open questions Google remains committed to its Privacy Sandbox framework, and features such as IP Protection for Incognito users are still expected this year. But much of the initiative remains under development. Key questions persist about when its components will be production-ready, especially for use cases such as real-time bidding, cross-platform measurement and attribution. While the Privacy Sandbox may become part of a more privacy-forward future, it’s not yet something marketers can build their strategies around today. Several challenges remain: Many of the APIs are still experimental, attribution capabilities are limited, real-world implementation across the multi-party ad tech ecosystem is complex and adoption may be especially difficult for smaller players. Until these areas mature, the Privacy Sandbox remains a work in progress, not a turnkey solution. Don’t miss: How marketers are adjusting their budgets in response to the economy—including reducing agency expenses This moment reinforces a broader truth: The industry needs more than compliant specs. It needs adaptable, interoperable systems that reflect how advertising works now—across platforms, devices and data environments—without compromising trust. What advertisers really need The delay in cookie deprecation doesn’t eliminate the underlying problems—it just reinforces the urgency to solve them. Marketers still need to answer foundational questions: To do that, we need measurement solutions that are built with accountability and innovation at their core—solutions that can: These capabilities aren’t just technical upgrades—they’re the foundation for rebuilding measurement systems that people can trust. Because attribution models, dashboards and media mix analyses are only as credible as the data and governance behind them. That’s why improving the plumbing of our data systems is as critical as investing in innovation. Marketers must lead this transformation by championing data standards, interoperability and ethical practices from the ground up. This isn’t a delay, but a mandate Google’s decision removes the external forcing mechanism the industry had been counting on. Now, the responsibility lies with us—advertisers, agencies, publishers and platforms—to move forward with intent. That means designing infrastructure that’s privacy-forward and performance-ready. It means aligning on shared standards, rethinking attribution logic and modernizing how data flows across systems and organizations. Because media fragmentation will continue. Data signals will continue to weaken. And consumers will continue demanding more control over how their information is used. This is a defining moment—not just to preserve measurement, but to improve it. Measurement is where trust is built or lost Consumers want transparency. Regulators demand responsibility. And marketers need clarity and confidence in what they’re measuring. That’s why this next chapter must be driven by principles, not patches. Accountability in how we collect and use data. Innovation in how we design our systems. And trust in the infrastructure that connects it all. We don’t need more data; we need better data. We don’t need a workaround; we need a framework. And we don’t need to wait for another signal from a browser; we need to act now. The future of measurement isn’t tied to one technology or policy. It’s tied to the decisions we make together with trust, accountability and innovation at the center. Data-driven Marketing Playbook: Join industry leaders on May 22 to explore how data can drive marketing strategies, optimize media buying and improve customer engagement. Learn more here.