Why agencies should invest in local talent to serve regional clients

Remember those flush days when agency networks were made up of multiple regional offices servicing key markets in client verticals? Then we became a data-driven industry engaged in a frothy arms race for audiences, and the in-person approach began to wane. It's a far cry from where we are today, as agency land has become the protagonist in a modern-day war of attrition. The age of client procurement has been marked by a general confusion about agencies' value proposition, with consultancies encroaching upon their turf. Then the pandemic happened, which made agency real estate prohibitive in many markets and #WFH has become an ongoing bone of contention with talent. These macro industry trends over the years have had many knock-on effects, namely, agencies' struggle to partner with and service clients with comprehensive regional needs. Many agencies cite shifting resources and P&L pressures. At the end of the day, clients will demand speed and nimbleness from their agencies and will not think twice about finding it elsewhere. While there are challenges, an agency can figure out a paradigm that fits the modern age. Here are three best practices to embrace: IRL is where client relationships are forged Against relentless cost headwinds, some agencies may be tempted to conduct business virtually. It may sound quaint, but the personal touch never goes out of style. For regional and local clients, an agency needs to have talent in the market. Local talent knows how to solve local problems, and their presence is powerful in building client trust. Or it could be an agency over-indexing on staff to service the account with a good balance of virtual and in-person interaction. It makes sense to have your agency lead drive half the day to see an out-of-town client; the opportunity cost is well worth the trust, rapport and creativity that can be nurtured in efficient strategizing, planning and rapport-building. This is how trust is built and how solutions are hatched. This is where inspiration can lead to new avenues of brand expression and engagement, more so than over the flatness of email or the detached interaction on Zoom. Geography is just as important now as 10 years ago The granular understanding of nuanced differences in specific markets is vital for modern success. Fixating on the "must-win" markets, states and ZIP codes, mapped against client strongholds, is mission-critical in growing market share across key verticals. Invest regional business savvy "Do more with less" is a mantra that has come to dominate the agency business in recent times. But adequate investment in talent resources can be a strong differentiator. Even if you don't have a regional office in a particular market, if you have the headcount and the expertise, it will be easier to allocate talent to those markets on an as-needed basis. Technology has made us better. AI certainly lightens the administrative load—no more banging out client reports at a rest stop—and it allows us to be smarter, faster and more efficient with media buying and campaign management. Technology can solve some troublesome back-of-the-house challenges, but agencies mustn't lose sight of the equal importance of the front of the house. As transformational as tech's impact may be, there is no replacement for IRL relationship-building. Tools are additive to the foundational human bond forged between the client and the agency team. This bond of trust is increasingly vital against the backdrop of the dizzying speed of channel proliferation and fragmentation. With the stakes even higher, business at the speed of IRL should be driven by seasoned and talented humans, supported by best-in-class tech. Properly running regional client business is certainly not for the faint of heart. It's been all too easy for agency heads to rationalize marginalizing or even giving up on regional business in today's tough climate. Or you could just double down and prove to clients that they can trust you to deliver on a sophisticated regional strategy with diligence and vigilance.