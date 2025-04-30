AI marketing isn’t about bold brand ideas—it’s about being useful

Everyone in marketing right now wants to go big and bold. First-ever AI-generated ads and stunts. Shiny AI demos. Loud, can’t-miss moments at conferences such as Possible and Cannes Lions. I love that energy, too. But here’s some free advice—which I emphasized during a recent ANA keynote: Before you go crazy on AI, get boring. Winning in AI isn’t about who can make the most noise or land the biggest headline. It’s about who builds the clearest, deepest and most credible foundation—one that survives the relentless scrutiny of AI-powered answer engines and consumer agents. Also read: How BuzzFeed is launching shoppable ads with ShopsenseAI And the stakes are enormous. AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, DeepSeek, Grok/X, Llama, Amazon Rufus and Perplexity are already commanding Super Bowl–level reach every single week. Billions of queries flow through these systems monthly. In this new world, attention isn’t about buying media. It’s about earning a credible, structured presence inside the answers consumers trust. This foundation is built on five simple basics I call LATCH: Listen, Answer, Tell the truth, Clarify and Host. Listen Consumers are speaking louder than ever, but often through different channels. They’re not just reacting to ads. They’re asking AI engines billions of questions about products, brands, ethics, performance and promises. Many brands are investing heavily in listening infrastructure—analyzing site search terms, FAQ patterns, Reddit threads and even ChatGPT prompt trends. They aren’t assuming what consumers care about. They’re extracting it in real time. If you’re not listening, you can’t see, and risk becoming invisible. In the AI era, invisibility isn’t a creative problem. It’s a survival problem. Answer Consumers aren’t waiting for a brand campaign to tell them what’s great. They are asking specific, often high-stakes questions: Is this BPA-free? Is it safe for my baby? How does it compare to competitors? Brands that want to win are ready with fast, structured, boringly clear answers—not buried five clicks deep in a marketing microsite. Brands that practice answer-readiness also massively improve their discoverability and integration into AI answer engines. Answer engines prioritize clean, fact-based, instantly accessible information. The boring work of FAQs, product explainers and structured content isn’t busywork anymore—it’s a growth strategy. Tell the truth The golden rule of marketing still applies, but now it’s enforced at machine speed and global scale. AI engines cross-reference brand claims against regulatory filings, consumer reviews, watchdog reports, Better Business Bureau complaints, lawsuits and scientific journals. “Most sustainable,” “clinically proven,” “safest on the market”—if it’s not airtight, it won’t just be questioned. It will be downgraded, deprioritized or replaced by a competitor who shows more proof. Just look at Amazon’s Rufus, its AI shopping assistant, already responsible for driving more than $1 billion in incremental sales just months after launch. Rufus doesn’t parrot brand slogans. It synthesizes trusted, verifiable facts from product data, customer feedback and third-party sources—and ranks results accordingly. Rufus is an opportunity—as well as a warning to every brand paying attention. There’s no room left for half-truths and no place to hide. Clarify Consumers and AI are demanding clarity, not marketing gloss. Yet most brands still underestimate the quiet yet potent bridge between curiosity and confidence. Boring brand websites and e-commerce product pages are exactly where brands must get serious about radical transparency. This isn’t a marketing team job alone. It’s time to invite your R&D, regulatory and legal teams into the room—so that every scientific claim, sustainability promise and product detail is not just compliant, but clear, credible and easily surfaced by AI engines. Clarity wins. Vagueness gets penalized—or worse, replaced. Host Today’s AI platforms behave like concierges—serving fast, personalized recommendations with minimal friction. They are 24/7, friction-free, multi-model, multilingual and never fire blanks. Many brands are too busy talking to even hear the question, and we’re now seeing a massive “answer divide” emerging between the elegant helpfulness of AI agents and the frustrating experience with brands. Closing this divide isn’t optional; it’s existential. Brands must think and act like true hosts: anticipate needs, solve quickly, strip away friction and offer help before being asked. Brands that approach every consumer touchpoint like a concierge desk, not a sales desk, will be the ones that win lasting trust in an AI-driven marketplace. More from Ad Age: Creativity and storytelling still matter—but in the AI economy, they matter only if they’re built on rock-solid fundamentals of listening, answering, telling the truth, clarifying and hosting. The brands that will win the next decade aren’t the ones chasing the loudest trends—they’re the ones who consistently show up with credibility when a consumer (or their AI agent) asks, “Can I trust this?” It’s easy to get overwhelmed by how fast things are changing. But you don’t have to leap ahead overnight. Start simple. Start human. Master the basics. Get boring first—then get brilliant.