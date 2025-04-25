How brands are botching DE&I—and what to do instead

Let’s call it how it is: Brands aren’t running out of values—they’re running out of nerve. Somewhere along the way, DE&I stopped feeling like a business driver and started looking like a PR liability. Done badly, DE&I is theater The term got hijacked, siloed and recycled into corporate diversity days, happy-clappy LinkedIn slideshows and echoed in branded panels that look like an Instagram carousel of performative allyship—the kind that mysteriously empowers only the speakers Let’s be clear, I’m not cussing out DE&I. It’s absolutely vital. I’m saying it’s been done badly, and when DE&I is done badly, it doesn’t shout progress, it signals risk. Remember Pepsi’s Kendall Jenner moment and the annual Pride Month panic-post? No brand wants to be the punchline. This makes it very easy for brands to ditch when things get political. Because if your DE&I strategy doesn’t touch your actual work, your customers or your bottom line, then it’s scenery, not a strategy. Walk the walk The solution is not how your brand talks, but how it behaves. It’s the unsexy stuff no one posts about: who gets paid, who’s in the room and whether you’re reshaping systems or just recycling stories. It takes hard work and a long-game mindset. Because the brands that do this properly aren’t just more likable. They’re more bankable. Don’t take my word for it Spoiler alert: The brands doing this properly? They’re not just righteous, they’re also cashing in. And not in an abstract “hearts and minds” kind of way, but in real commercial terms. When brands walk the walk, it fuels innovation, reduces reputational risk, builds brand resilience and unlocks growth in previously overlooked markets. It helps you attract top talent, retain loyal customers and get ahead of regulatory and cultural shifts before they become problems. Also read: How Revolt is changing its business model, and what it means for its upfront strategy According to the Unstereotype Alliance (I know, it sounds like a Marvel spin-off, but trust me, it’s done the work), inclusive brands enjoy: That’s not fluffy “woke” fantasy. That’s cold, hard ROI. You don’t have to choose between doing good and doing well. The data says you can do both, and frankly, in this economy, you should. From DE&I to real impact Here’s the shift clients can make: Less “How do we look diverse?” More “How do we create systemic change through our actual business?” That means asking: And yet, while some brands are pushing forward, others are moonwalking backward, scrubbing public references to their DEI efforts, or renaming the program altogether. More from Ad Age: Such changes prioritize optics over outcomes. But if advertising wants to keep its seat at the grown-up table, we need to do better. The truth is: A diverse casting brief means jack if your exec team isn’t. And don’t even talk to me about your B Corp badge if your agency’s still pitching for fossil fuels. Play the long game or get played Things feel tense. The right is loud, the center is slippery and your legal team has just asked if the word “solidarity” could be replaced with “support adjacency.” But backing away from impact won’t protect your brand; it will just make you forgettable. The real risk is not doing too much, but doing nothing at all. Actions give brands a way to lead without shouting. To grow without exploiting. To connect without co-opting. It’s not a trend. It’s not a CSR rebrand. It’s a competitive advantage with a conscience. So, if you want to get it right: In the end, you’ve got two choices: Be part of the backlash or build the bounce-back. Don’t miss: How Lenovo, Prudential, Kroger and other brands are transforming marketing through data