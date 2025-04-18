Why Gen Z needs mentorship, not criticism, from managers

Graduation season is approaching, and a new cohort of Gen Zers is preparing to enter the workplace. But talk to enough hiring managers, and you’ll likely come across a shared opinion: “Gen Z just doesn’t get it.” They’re too soft. Too distracted. Too entitled. They ghost interviews, ask for promotions too soon and seem glued to their phones. If you’re nodding along with this description, you’re not alone. In fact, a recent Intelligent.com survey of 1,000 business leaders found Gen Z is frequently described as lazy, overly sensitive and lacking workplace skills. More news: Why AI can’t replace creative intent in marketing But here’s the truth: Gen Z is neither broken nor a lost cause. They’re an untapped force of potential—and it’s time we stopped criticizing them for what they aren’t and started leading them to become the best versions of themselves. To understand this generation, we need to first understand the world that shaped them. According to McKinsey & Company, Gen Zers, born between 1996 and 2010, grew up in a hyper-connected, always-on world. They’ve never known life without the internet. They were raised in the shadows of 9/11, climate anxiety, economic instability and—most recently—a global pandemic that flipped their education, social lives and sense of security upside down. These aren’t just statistics. They’re formative experiences. More from Ad Age: Many Gen Zers were also raised by well-meaning but overly protective parents—parents who cleared paths and softened blows. As a result, some Gen Z grads haven’t had the same chances to fail, learn and bounce back as other generations. They didn’t always build the muscle memory for grit the way Gen X or Boomers did. And we should never underestimate the impact of COVID-19. When classes went virtual and schools lowered expectations in the name of survival, something else got lost along the way: resilience training. Many Gen Z students missed key moments of real-world preparation—the part-time jobs, internships and face-to-face feedback that teach you how to take criticism and grow from it. So, individuals in this demographic may enter the workforce green. But what matters is that they’re willing to learn. Also read: RRD debuts rebranded 3,000-person marketing agency The idea that this generation is incapable of working hard is a myth. In reality, Gen Zers place tremendous value on meaningful work, mental well-being and growth. They want to do well. They want to contribute. But they need guidance, not lectures. Not memes mocking their work ethic, but mentors. That’s where we come in. If you’re a manager, a team leader or an experienced professional, this is your moment. This is your call to step up—not just to fill roles, but to build the next generation of leaders. Gen Z isn’t the problem. Our unwillingness to train and support them is. Yes, it takes effort to onboard someone who doesn’t yet understand traditional workplace expectations. Yes, it might take time to teach things you consider basic, such as email etiquette or how to navigate a meeting. But who taught you? Who gave you your first shot? Who let you ask “dumb” questions without judgment? That’s what Gen Z needs now. More news: Coinbase airs ‘blue screen of death’ ad about rebooting the financial system They don’t need to be “put in their place.” They need someone to show them the ropes, give them room to fail and help them course-correct. They need someone who can explain why in-person collaboration matters—not just for productivity, but for learning; why it’s different to pitch ideas in a room full of colleagues than it is to send a Slack message; why mentorship happens in casual hallway chats just as often as formal reviews. We’ve all been so focused on artificial intelligence lately that we’ve overlooked something even more valuable: human intelligence—the kind that’s developed over time through experience, mentorship and hands-on learning. If we replace every entry-level position with AI because it’s easier,” we’re not just cutting costs—we’re cutting off our future. When today’s mid-level managers retire, who’s left to step up? Not the algorithm. Not the chatbot. We need Gen Z. And here’s the good news: From my experience, when they feel valued, Gen Zers tend to stay. Unlike the job-hopping stereotype often attached to millennials, this generation is looking for stability and purpose. If they find it with you—if you give them the tools to thrive—they’ll be fiercely loyal. They’re more likely to prioritize support and flexibility over a bump in salary. They’re not afraid of hard work. They just need to know it’s worth it. Also read: The top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now So, let’s stop treating Gen Z like a burden. Let’s treat them like what they are: our legacy. Training takes time. Mentoring takes patience. But the return on investment? Massive. These young professionals are creative, tech-savvy, socially conscious and driven by values. They care deeply about inclusion, mental health and doing work that matters. With the right leadership, they will become your agency’s greatest asset. If you’re a hiring manager, an HR lead, a CEO or a team supervisor, this is your challenge: Don’t write Gen Zers off. Invest in them. Teach them. Inspire them. Be the leader who lifts them up instead of putting them down. Because Gen Z isn’t lost; they’re looking for someone to believe in them. Let that someone be you.