What CPG brands can teach health care marketers about engaging women

More than 20 years after it launched its “Campaign for Real Beauty,” Dove is addressing unrealistic beauty standards in AI-generated depictions of women. Above, an early “Real Beauty billboard” in London in 2004. (Dove)
Shannon Langrand
April 17, 2025 09:30 AM

