How agencies can deliver work at the speed of culture

Agencies are facing an unprecedented challenge—to innovate at the speed of culture. It’s no longer enough to keep pace; we must anticipate and even shape cultural moments. Here are 8 ways we can do it: Close the gap between ideation and execution We need to embrace agility in both thought and action to bridge the shrinking gap between ideation and execution. Brands can turn potential PR disasters into messaging triumphs simply by being quick on their feet. To become nimble, agencies need to rethink their entire process. Streamline approval chains. Build a network of production partners who can “make” on a dime. Train your teams to prototype and iterate rapidly. And always, always keep an eye on the competition, ready to respond creatively at a moment’s notice. Leverage technology as an accelerator Plug into technology that serves your content. Make sure teams have the AI tools to take mundane tasks off their to-do lists. Foster close relationships with major tech platforms such as Meta, Snapchat and TikTok. When you’re in the loop about upcoming features and know how your audiences interact on those platforms, you’re not just keeping up—you’re serving your clients the opportunity to create trends and be first to market with fresh thinking that will spark engagement. Break down silos Agencies and marketers need to break down silos. The most groundbreaking work happens when diverse skills collide—when a creative, agile social maker, data analyst and media strategist bounce ideas off each other. I’ve seen “innovation squads” with members from various disciplines create campaigns that none could have dreamed up alone or in more traditional structures. Build a foundation of data and measurement Innovation needs to be grounded in data and measurable. We’re in the business of solving business problems. Invest in robust data capabilities that allow you to uncover actionable insights, measure performance in real time and show clients clear ROI. Foster a culture of learning and resilience Our industry changes so fast that if you’re not learning, you’re falling behind. Encourage teams to stay curious. Bring more of the outside world into the agency, and welcome speakers who are revolutionizing their respective industries. Celebrate when your team faces challenges and comes out the other side with creative solutions. It’s the stuff great agencies are made of. Reimagine client relationships Innovating at the speed of culture also means reimagining client relationships. How we work with clients is just as crucial as our internal processes. We need to share access to those AI tools that help us innovate quickly, as well as provide always-on opportunities for proactive ideation. Agree to one-line briefs with clients, with the understanding that an idea that solves that specific problem, or reinforces that compelling point of differentiation, will always be welcome. This will enable a constant stream of fresh, relevant ideas outside of the formal client/agency briefing process, but through an agreed-upon creative problem to solve. Establish forums for rapid response Design forums for evaluating reactive ideas outside the traditional briefing process. Have a standing time to review opportunities to respond promptly. It creates windows of opportunity for ideas to gain traction fast, rather than getting bogged down in slow, traditional processes. Embrace radical honesty The most effective agency-client relationships transcend traditional boundaries and allow for honest conversations. The freedom to have a real and raw conversation can be the cornerstone of good leadership and the key to lasting client relationships. Agencies are paid for their opinions, and offering them with honesty and directness should never be out of scope. It builds trust, and trust makes it easier for clients to be brave, to choose bold ideas and pursue them with passion. Also read: Michael Gracey on his career in commercials, from Evian to Apple Because that’s our job: to make it easier for clients to be brave. When we show up with the right capabilities and foster an environment of trust and creativity, we’re not just creating ads. We’re unlocking genuine growth and delivering real business results in a constantly shifting and metamorphosing cultural landscape. The future of advertising isn’t just about embracing new technologies. It’s about using these tools to enhance and celebrate the enduring power of human creativity. By staying agile, fostering innovation and maintaining a deep respect for the creative process, we can produce work that doesn’t just capture attention—it touches hearts and minds in meaningful ways. More news: Omnicom lowers the bottom end of its 2025 forecast amidst broad economic uncertainty