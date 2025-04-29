How brands can build trust and relevance during downturns

We’ve lived through some of the most turbulent economic and social conditions in recent history, from global lockdowns to inflation spikes, geopolitical instability and supply chain disruptions. For marketers, the only certainty has been uncertainty. Amidst this volatility, timeless principles remain, and new behaviors are emerging that demand a fresh take on how brands should navigate economic downturns. There are three enduring and evolving strategies for advertisers facing today’s headwinds: Maintain or increase share of voice One lesson still holds strong: Brands that continue to advertise during a downturn come out stronger. When competitors reduce spend, the path clears for your message to break through. Maintaining share of voice when others cut back gives you a larger voice for the same investment. What’s new: Double down on core products and customers Turbulent times require clarity and focus. Historical downturns have taught us that the most successful companies aren’t those that try to do everything, but that prioritize core brands, offerings and customer base. Research from Bain & Company following the 2008 recession found that companies that divested non-core operations and doubled down on core business units significantly outperformed peers. Samsung is a standout example: By shedding non-core assets and launching the Galaxy line during the 2009 downturn, it transformed its brand image and climbed from #21 to #6 on Interbrand’s global brand value list. More from Ad Age: Avoid lowering prices unless it’s aligned with your brand position. Premium brands that discount during recessions often struggle to regain pricing power when the economy recovers. What’s new: Remember: It’s 5 times more expensive to acquire a new customer than to retain an existing one. Focused investment in your core audience pays off. Build brand trust and cultural relevance for the long term Economic pressure shouldn’t come at the expense of reputation. In past downturns, brands that stayed visible and acted authentically built lasting trust. Luxury goods company LVMH pivoted to produce free hand sanitizer for health care workers during the pandemic, earning widespread praise. What’s new: The brands that will thrive post-crisis are those that stayed present, aligned with their values, and became part of the cultural moment, not just the marketing mix. Downturns come and go. But from the 1920s to today, the lesson remains: Brands that stay active and focused during tough times are the ones consumers remember and reward. Economic turbulence isn’t just a moment to hold the line. It’s a chance to refocus on what matters most: your voice, your values and your core. Brands that adapt strategically and stay present emerge not just intact but stronger, more relevant and better positioned for long-term growth. Don’t miss: Join Ad Age at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity