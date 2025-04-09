Opinion

How CMOs and CFOs can align to turn marketing into a growth driver

Two serious male executives in a meeting.
Chief marketing officers should treat chief financial officers as strategic partners, not just budget gatekeepers. (FLAMINGO IMAGES/ADOBE STOCK)
RS
By:
Randi Stipes
April 09, 2025 10:00 AM

Featured Stories

Why Gen Z wants more live brand experiences
Why Gen Z wants more live brand experiences
CMO job moves and hiring trends to watch
CMO job moves and hiring trends to watch
Behind Barbie’s new ‘Kenbassador’ dolls, starting with LeBron James
Behind Barbie’s new ‘Kenbassador’ dolls, starting with LeBron James
Hear Perdue Foods’ first sonic logo
Hear Perdue Foods’ first sonic logo