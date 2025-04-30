Opinion

How digital creators are redefining sports partnerships

Sidemen Charity Match 2025
The annual Sidemen Charity Match—where some of YouTube’s biggest personalities, including MrBeast, Kai Cenat and Logan Paul, joined IShowSpeed, the Sidemen and Sketch for an exhibition soccer match, (Sidemen and Wembley Stadium)
M
By:
Marcelo Gomes Uehara
April 30, 2025 09:30 AM

