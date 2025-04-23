How FOMO, value and nostalgia drive Gen Z purchases

As an elder Gen Z who works in the marketing industry and is fascinated by consumer trends, I’ve found myself thinking about what drives my own purchases. Why did I splurge on an over-the-top Galentine’s Day brunch? Or sign up for that solidcore class because I want Halley Kate’s core? Will my hair look like Sabrina Carpenter’s now that I bought the Redken Acidic Bonding hair care line? A common thread across these and many other questions is the fear of missing out—the FOMO factor. More: Ad Age seeks Gen Z column contributors Whether it’s seeing something on my FYP that sparks an add-to-cart, a brand that’s been a part of every family meal for as long as I can remember or the latest influencer hack I need to try, a significant chunk of my essential and discretionary purchases are driven by this sense of community. Community is a core part of the Gen Z mindset for a reason. Older Gen Zers are old enough to remember smartphones and social media becoming integral parts of their lives. I remember begging my mom for a Facebook account at age 10 and for an iPhone in middle school. But I also remember playing outside with my friends—a concept iPad kids of today might not comprehend. But there was a paradigm shift that happened during COVID. Maybe it was missing out on those core years of college life and early-career IRL lessons. Whatever it was, it accelerated a paradox of having endless forms of online connection in every facet of our lives, yet IRL, we felt more disconnected than ever. FOMO isn’t a new phenomenon. But here are a few ways I’ve noticed the call for connection impacting my purchases as a Gen Z and how it’s evolved amid economic uncertainty: If it’s trending on my “For You” page, it’s in my consideration set. But don’t let me forget about it From sponsored posts to video ads, we see countless ads in a day. Some stand out enough to make me add to cart immediately, others will forever live in my saved folder. If it’s an item I don’t need, unless I’m reminded about it during my shopping trip, I forget about it. A great example is the Redken purchase. I went into the makeup store for a new set of $15 Glamnetic press-on nails and left with an entire hair care routine. I had seen the ads, but the in-store reminder brought back the success stories I watched on TikTok. Don’t underestimate the value of those final touchpoints. I had engaged with multiple posts about the product, but I was on the fence given the cost and then forgot about it. That in-store reminder made me think back to the Sabrina video and the influencer posts I had researched weeks back, helping to win the sale. It might take a minute, but I’ll hop on those trends at a discount Keeping up with the latest trends can be expensive. More Gen Z Voices As many of us leave home, get our first jobs, rent apartments or buy homes for the first time, expenses add up. The boom of dupe culture, “HomeGoods finds” videos, underconsumption core and other trends all point toward Gen Zers’ desire to keep up without breaking the bank. Sometimes a simple discount is enough. I’ve watched countless dupe videos by others who have found nearly identical products at discount retailers. Maybe it’s holding off until a go-to retailer such as Abercrombie or Nordstrom hosts its annual savings event or holiday sale, or embracing the value treasure hunt to get the same look at a much lower cost. The influx of Galentine’s Day content on my FYP, for example, encouraged me to host a party, sending me on a value treasure hunt to recreate the vibe at a reasonable cost. Seeing groups of friends gathering made me want to have the experience with mine, but I wanted to be cognizant of how much I spent. Saving a bunch of videos for inspiration, I shopped across retail channels, including dollar/discount stores, grocery stores, big box and e-commerce to get everything from decor to food at the best prices. It took time, multiple shopping trips and DIY skills, but the vision came to life for under $100. Nostalgia keeps me loyal to name brands Outside of friends and influencers, family also plays an important role in influencing purchases from the FOMO perspective. Even if it’s more expensive, I will never trade down from Goldfish crackers or Italian semolina pasta (what would Grandma Vera say?) The willingness to embrace dupe culture or trading down suddenly seems to disappear when it comes to the nostalgic classics that were staples in my house growing up. Leaning into nostalgia isn’t new for marketers, but when it comes to Gen Z, think about the unique ways your brand might’ve influenced their childhood or core memories that they want to keep alive as they leave home and start families of our own. Also read: Why the NFL hired a fashion editor—and other moves from its social media playbook We can be incredibly loyal and eager to share our stories and experiences with others. Find ways to get us involved in the conversation to drive engagement, retain unwavering brand loyalists and remind past customers of your products to ignite that nostalgic factor. The top two takeaways for marketers (as one myself): First off, don’t do your brand a disservice by stereotyping Gen Z. There are a multitude of factors, from financial pressures to social expectations, playing a role in influencing purchase decisions. If you get that and meet the challenge with the right message at the right time, you can thrive. More importantly, we love top-of-the-funnel tactics and awareness, but in a saturated landscape, don’t overlook the importance of bottom-of-the-funnel efforts to remind Gen Zers of your products and drive that purchase in-store. Combining this sentiment of community with an enhanced value proposition, your brand can meet the occasion, winning over a highly engaged audience such as Gen Z. More: Why agencies should invest in local talent to serve regional clients