Opinion

How FOMO, value and nostalgia drive Gen Z purchases

Gen Z Voices - Redken
Among the reasons that drive Gen Zers' purchase of items such as the Redken Acidic Bonding hair care line is fear of missing out—in this case, on hair like Sabrina Carpenter’s. (Redken)
NL
By:
Nicole LoRusso
April 23, 2025 09:30 AM

Featured Stories

Inside LinkedIn agency searches—and the critical information brands are failing to communicate
Inside LinkedIn agency searches—and the critical information brands are failing to communicate
Meet the most marketable NFL rookies-to-be
Meet the most marketable NFL rookies-to-be
CEO of laundry pod pioneer Dropps on building the next green product powerhouse
CEO of laundry pod pioneer Dropps on building the next green product powerhouse
EDO’s latest data integrations challenge Nielsen’s hold on TV outcomes measurement
EDO’s latest data integrations challenge Nielsen’s hold on TV outcomes measurement