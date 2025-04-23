How to escape agency job silos and land the right role

Our jobs tend to define us. Imagine introducing yourself not by name but as “strategist,” “account executive” or “creative” as if those names were given at birth. After all, job titles inform our identities, where we sit and, if we’re going to be honest, how we dress: Creatives do have the best shoes. But what happens when the shoes don’t fit anymore? When the title feels like a cage, not a calling? What happens when you wake up in the wrong department? In an industry that’s always chasing the next big idea, advertising’s rigid career silos can stifle talent with linear paths, 40-year careers and neatly defined roles. But the truth is, the industry’s rapid evolution demands adaptability. Many of us yearn for a change—sometimes in the same agency, sometimes with the same client. Also read: Why agencies should invest in local talent to serve regional clients Are you prepared for the moment when you realize you’re not in the right department? There are no in-house career counselors to ask: What will my boss think? How do I tell the folks who report to me? Will my pay be affected? What about my shoes? These questions can be daunting, as they were for me when I felt when I realized I was in the wrong department. Like many others in advertising, my path to strategy was anything but linear. In college, I had big dreams of becoming a designer … until I realized I had zero design chops. Portfolio school was out of the picture, so I pivoted to brand strategy, a creative position that requires unparalleled curiosity, and is still within advertising. I took a brand strategy internship in LA, but longed to be closer to family in San Francisco and my dream agency, which unfortunately had openings for an account role only. More from Ad Age: With everything to learn and nothing to lose, I took the role. Two years and four Super Bowls later, that strategic itch I buried under my desk became impossible to ignore. It was time to fight for a change, no matter how many coffee runs it took. Finally, I ended up where I belong. Landing in brand strategy felt like coming home. The weight I hadn’t even realized I was carrying lifted, replaced by a genuine excitement for each workday. The passion I had long suppressed finally had an outlet, making each day feel more purposeful and my work significantly more impactful. Looking back, my time in account management wasn’t a detour but a valuable foundation. Three years later, I joined nice&frank, where I now draw upon this multifaceted background to lead our six-week strategic offering, FrankShop. Never-ending “what-ifs” might tell you it’s time for a change, but they don’t necessarily help with decision-making. As someone who has successfully navigated a few title and department shifts, here are ways to help make it happen: Take a breath This decision can’t be made overnight, and you certainly won’t see a change in 24 hours. This is usually a long journey that requires multiple conversations and the determination to prove that you can make the leap. Journal about the favorite part of your day Reflect on what lights you up and what makes you want to throw your laptop out the window. Do you really want a shift? Perhaps you just need to change things up in the department you’re already in? Take time to reflect on this. Date the other department Take folks of all levels out for coffee and check in with them. Don’t just listen to the glamorous aspects of the role; understand the challenges too. The grass will be different, but not always greener. Do the work first If you want to become a strategist, write a brief. If you want to become a creative, write a script. If you want to be a producer, flip through some reels. Find a small project that can use some love. It could be that radio project that no one has wanted to touch for weeks. Take any opportunity to get real experience where you can. Make sure you’re doing well in your current department Your agency is a business. Any type of staffing switch-up is a gamble. The best place to prove your value as an employee will be where you already are. The gamble feels less risky if leadership knows they’d rather keep you in the building than see you go. Be willing to step back to step forward Switching departments could mean taking a demotion. And as alarming as that may sound, it might just speed up your growth. The more you love your role, the more you’ll thrive in it. Misery doesn’t motivate. It won’t be easy, but it’ll be worth it. It might take months. It might take years. It might take hard conversations. But, in an industry that requires late nights, weekends and so much passion and vulnerability, you shouldn’t settle for your second favorite department. Don’t miss: Why the NFL hired a fashion editor—and other moves from its social media playbook