How young marketers can lead without big titles

Being young means we have a lot to learn. We haven’t lived through as many market cycles, broken promises or high-stakes deals.But being young at work is also an opportunity. It’s a chance to rethink what it means to be “junior” and even how to add outsized value when the rungs of the corporate ladder, and even the path to the base, are more uncertain than ever. This is the moment—as senior employees struggle to balance client demands, consumer behavior and employees’ newfound flexibility—to step up and into a new role, even if our titles don’t change yet. Invert credibility Most subjects or topics are more credible coming from more experienced coworkers. Find the exceptions that aren’t. For example, anyone can talk about Gen Z trends—Brat Summer, Biz Rizz, whatever’s hot—but it doesn’t strike the same chord in a meeting setting coming from the “old guy” as it does from the young analyst who lives it. The trends can glow and come to life behind your eyes. Invest in a tech-proof specialty Being young almost always means less experience, but it also means more time to study. While others are protecting their turf, you’ve got a blank slate. Pick one thing—storytelling, AI, crisis comms, for example—and go all in. Study it now, obsess over it, and let it compound for the next 30 years. That’s your moat. Be strategically inexperienced Everyone expects you to know less—use that. Ask the bold question. Pitch the weird idea. Request a meeting that a VP would hesitate to request. When you’re junior, it’s curiosity. When you’re senior, it’s politics. Play the role you’re in while you still can. Being new doesn’t mean playing small. It means seeing things others can’t—and having just enough distance from the rules to question who they’re really serving.