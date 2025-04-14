How TikTok search is changing the way Gen Z discovers brands

Search is evolving beyond Google, with younger generations leading the way. In fact, 46% of Gen Zers prefer searching on social platforms over traditional search engines. The rise of short-form video has transformed how many people find answers, offering tutorials, reviews and demos that feel more authentic and nuanced than a list of blue links. With the launch of “Search Ads Campaigns” in September 2024, advertisers can now tap directly into TikTok search activity—positioning their brands where discovery is happening. Still, many are struggling to perfect the blend of push and pull marketing that exists within TikTok’s ecosystem. Also read: 7 summer alcohol marketing trends for 2025 The future of the platform is still unclear in the United States. In 2024, the U.S. was poised to ban TikTok unless Chinese owner ByteDance sold the platform to an American entity. The deadline for the sale was extended through June 19, 2025, giving TikTok more time to meet the requirements of the law—an effort so far complicated by President Trump’s tariffs on China. However, as the administration’s preference appears to be to keep TikTok live, advertisers shouldn’t delay improving their approach. From conversion to discovery How does TikTok search differ from the dominant framework established by Google? While the core behavior remains the same, the user journey diverges in a crucial way. The goal of traditional search is to drive a click to the advertiser’s website. On TikTok, users come to the platform to be entertained—not to click away. It’s about earning the “click-in,” which feeds the algorithm and boosts ad rank. Optimizing for on-platform engagement requires a different view to measure success. Metrics such as view rate become more important than outbound click-through rate, while brand lift studies and media mix modeling (MMM) provide more insight than last-click conversions. Rethinking keyword strategy Avoid the mistake of transferring your Google keyword strategy to TikTok. On Google, brand and competitor terms drive scale, engagement and conversions. On TikTok, users rarely search for brands directly. Instead, approach TikTok search with a fresh perspective. You can incorporate Google keywords as a starting point but don’t expect them to drive scale and engagement. Don’t Miss: Data-Driven Marketing Playbook—everything you need to know How do you choose the right keywords? TikTok’s keyword research tool is limited to basic estimations of volume, so go directly to the platform, browse popular hashtags relevant to your message and select the most popular ones. From there, input these and similar terms into TikTok’s search bar to audit the organic results. The more aligned the content is with your messaging, the stronger the keyword is for targeting. This hands-on research method helps you tap into emerging search trends—from "haul" to "foodtok"—keywords that you would never consider for Google. Evaluating effectiveness from campaign to creative When using search campaigns to boost brand visibility, start with reach and engagement metrics to judge success. Advertisers can expect TikTok search campaigns to be more expensive than traditional in-feed campaigns because the available reach is smaller. However, the users reached are much more likely to watch your content and engage with your brand. When tested, search campaigns delivered focused view rates that were 1.3x higher than those on in-feed reach campaigns. TikTok creative best practices still apply to search campaigns—creator-led user-generated content resonates strongly. Viewers in both the feed and search environment prefer ads that feel native, as they don't distract from the flow of organic content on the platform. However, there is one major distinction: The longest-viewed search videos featured the product first, not a person. In contrast, traditional reach campaigns performed better with person-led content—where the creator prompts the user to stop scrolling. The takeaway is that users looking for specific products or services on TikTok are more likely to engage with direct, product-first content. Rethinking last-click attribution Search has long been a bottom-funnel play, but TikTok search captures intent at every stage, making direct comparisons misleading. Relying on last-click attribution alone would paint TikTok as an underperformer—but that's a flawed take. Advanced measurement tools, such as probabilistic machine-learning models to attribute the real impact media has on a brand’s bottom line, uncover TikTok’s hidden value. The platform has consistently delivered higher incremental return on ad spend than YouTube or goal-driven performance max campaigns with this measurement applied. The adage holds: No marketing plan is complete without measurement. But in today’s landscape, that’s not enough. A robust marketing strategy demands MMM-driven media optimization. Without advanced modeling, brands risk undervaluing social search—and leaving real performance gains on the table. The future of search is multifaceted Google remains the dominant player in the search space, but we are witnessing a diversification of search methods. For now, TikTok search scale is limited for advertisers. However, the tool remains a powerful discovery engine for younger generations, and adoption is only growing. By understanding the nuances of TikTok's search ecosystem, embracing product-first creative and adapting keyword strategies to fit the social environment, brands can engage with users at the moment they are open to discovery. This, combined with unparalleled reach and best-in-class UGC tools, solidifies TikTok as an important part of modern marketing strategy.