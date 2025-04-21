How ‘The White Lotus’ turned lifestyle merch into a cultural signal

Now that the Ratliffs have finally put that blender away, we can reflect not just on “The White Lotus” itself, but on the broader spectacle surrounding its third season, particularly its merchandise. From the moment HBO dropped the new season, a flood of branded partnerships entered the market—and took over the conversation. While extensive merch collections for TV and film aren’t new (“Barbie,” “Wicked”), the scale and depth of efforts by “The White Lotus” reveal a shift in how audiences are interacting with their favorite stories—and hints at where entertainment merchandise might be headed next. Merchandise has long been a form of cultural signaling, a way to broadcast identity, taste and affiliation. T-shirts were an early vehicle for this, marking allegiances to hometown sports teams, a niche band you listen to, your brother’s college, the city you visited once or even a production house you admire. The rise of scripted TV and film merchandise in the 1970s, spearheaded by “Star Wars,” added a new dimension: the ability to signal not just personal taste, but participation in a fictional world, based on what you wear. Read: Why influencer performance, not just reach, mattered more at Coachella this year This new form of cultural expression seems to benefit everyone: production houses make money and gain publicity, and purchasers join a community of like-minded fans. Just last summer, the Regency-era romance series “Bridgerton” made $7 million from 315,000 sold items, including silk scrunchies. Similarly, the romantic comedy “Emily in Paris” generated nearly $2 million in sales from 156,000 sold items, including phone cases, and the bittersweet comedy-drama “Anora” spent nearly $18 million on marketing (triple its production spend) and ultimately won an Oscar. These sales reinforce how deeply audiences crave tangible connections to their favorite narratives, often through objects that spark recognition and conversation, whether it’s with your neighborhood barista or favorite coworker. But “The White Lotus” took a slightly different approach. This season, Mike White’s satirical dramady about wealthy vacationers heralded a new evolution of scripted consumerism: lifestyle integration. While “The White Lotus” pursued traditional, outward-signaling merchandise partnerships with clothing brands such as Abercrombie, Banana Republic and Bloomingdale’s, its most interesting collaborations extend beyond fashion and into home goods, beauty and everyday lifestyle products. That’s right: The show that satirizes consumption is also partnering with Kiehl’s for an $80 face wash. In a promotional frenzy, HBO secured partnerships with Away, CB2, Nest, Four Seasons, Compartes, Supergoop! and Coffee mate, to name a few, embedding the series’ aesthetic into everything from suitcases to scented candles. More from Ad Age Few franchises have made such an effort to bring branded merch this deeply into our homes or day-to-day routines. Think about it. There’s hardly an opportunity to make a connection with someone else over a White Lotus plate set or CB2 sofa. Similarly, no one’s going to know you used The White Lotus x Supergoop! sunscreen or Coffee mate creamer unless you tell them. What makes the merchandise strategy particularly intriguing, then, is how it signals culture inwardly, shaping personal environments rather than public identity. For marketers aspiring to some of the same, consider: Leading with story People crave connection, and stories serve as a bridge. Build communities around your brand by creating worlds in which your audiences want to immerse themselves. Riding the right wave Culture changes rapidly. Identify trends that matter and engage while the current is strong. Reading the room Not every story sells the same way. Customize messaging, merchandise and voice to truly connect with your audience. “The White Lotus” has always offered a sharp critique of lifestyle and luxury. Yet, this season’s marketing campaign invited audiences not just to watch that world, but to bring it home by giving us glimpses of those lesser-seen products that add up to “The White Lotus” kind of living. This shift marks a broader evolution in how audiences connect with media—not just as entertainment, but as an aspirational blueprint for lifestyle. Given that U.S. viewers consume roughly three hours of TV a day, the influence of stories on our daily lives is undeniable. The incredible enormity of the marketing push for “The White Lotus” reflects just how powerful that influence has become. With over two million viewers tuning into the season three premiere and a projected five million into its finale, it’s clear HBO isn’t just selling products, it’s selling a moment in culture. And as we sit here writing this in our “Sopranos” Satriale T-shirts, we determined that “The White Lotus” has taken cultural signaling to its next logical step. The only question left is whether we’re in on the satire or just living inside it. Don’t Miss: How Gatorade, with a boost from Kendrick Lamar, and Bodyarmor are refueling sports-drink marketing