Why brand leaders need to be LinkedIn creators in 2025

Over the past year, the future of the most popular social platforms has become a big fat question mark. “Marketing Twitter” was abandoned and Meta’s politicization and policy shifts have opened the door to potentially perilous brand safety conditions, including a recent error that flooded user feeds with graphic and violent content. While TikTok might live to see another day, its potential ban or shift in ownership has made many marketers question where and how to invest their time and energy. While conversations have been abuzz about the potential of new platforms such as Bluesky and Rednote (I spy Substack veering into the social lane, too), the answer is clear for industry leaders: LinkedIn is the place to be for B2B. Also read: Why podcasts are playing a bigger role in brands’ creator strategies LinkedIn’s slow, steady ascent into the social content creator and creation space has been a thoughtful evolution. Once a platform primarily for job seekers, it is now the most dynamic, trusted and safest place for brand leaders to engage in industry discourse. Don’t believe me? In 2024, there was a 23% increase in LinkedIn posts from C-suite executives globally, and on average, their content received 4x more engagement than that of other platform users and twice the click-through rate of brand page posts. LinkedIn also reports that executives can expect a 39% increase in followers after posting. That’s surround-sound platform visibility and conversion a brand can’t risk missing out on. By keeping its algorithm primarily connection-based and focusing on empowering users with industry news, knowledge and meaningful dialogue, LinkedIn has positioned itself to be a safe haven for brands, thought leaders and content creators who need a reliable platform to build a presence. For brands and leaders, now is the time to jump in. Here’s how to get started: Get comfortable creating content And yes, that means short-form video. No longer just a recruiting platform, early adopters of LinkedIn’s full capabilities have reaped the rewards. Like it or not, the TikTokification of executive communications is here, complete with LinkedIn’s new dedicated video feed, which launched in 2024 and is now the fastest-growing of its content formats. On LinkedIn, C-suite creators are the platform’s new influencers, with one of the most nuanced content creation ecosystems at their disposal. Short-form video, long-form newsletters, live streams, polls, posts, comments and articles—how executives can share POVs while building brand equity are plentiful, and each has its purpose and tactics. You need to set clear platform objectives and a content strategy to match to take full advantage. Build a team If the idea of going full creator on LinkedIn doesn’t feel intuitive, tap into the social expertise of an expert or team steeped in testing and optimizing the platform. LinkedIn uses a network-based algorithm, meaning nearly every action you or your executive takes (apart from DMs) can show up in your network’s home feeds. More from Ad Age Who you follow, what you like and what you comment on becomes part of your LinkedIn persona. Those with the most platform success use this to their advantage, leveraging “soft engagement” as a tool to keep their profile on the top of feeds. But to a less social-savvy user, it can be a crisis comms situation in the making. Having someone with the social strategy prowess to navigate the nuance of soft engagement is critical for company leadership. Treat the CEO like an influencer I’m not suggesting the C-suite start sharing #sponsored content and daily GRWMs (unless that’s their thing, in which case, go for it). However, they do need to develop a personal brand that is reflected across their social profile. Companies winning on LinkedIn have leaders who have adopted and embraced the creator playbook of social soft selling: building trust, showing vulnerability and sharing value. Success lies in striking the balance between personal and professional, finding moments of relatability and authenticity and creating a community through shared content and conversation. For anyone who feels intimidated by this, consider the fact that C-suite execs, much like influencers, are great relationship builders—this is just a new way of channeling that skill. Using a LinkedIn profile to share a look at your life creates a foundation for connection with clients, colleagues, investors, potential hires and others. Also read: Ford campaign touts its US manufacturing base and new discounts as auto tariffs hit Like influencers, you set the aperture on what’s within your personal brand. That means choosing which personal details and values become part of the narrative and which stay private and offline. It’s key to identify personal pursuits that can weave into your professional narrative to tap into human interest. For instance, Blackstone President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray has built a following of nearly 200,000 people and secured LinkedIn Top Voice status by sharing behind-the-scenes videos of his life and POV as an industry leader, filming everything from earnings day to his daily jogs. The beauty of the uncharted territory of LinkedIn is that there is no “right” way to do it. Vlogging while jogging is not the secret to success; humanity and authenticity are. Understand the impact Leaders understand the business impact of thought leadership. LinkedIn should be viewed as an increasingly essential part of that. The decision-makers you want to engage with through op-eds and speaking engagements are spending their time on LinkedIn. Over 134 million LinkedIn users check the platform daily. If you’re not popping up on their feeds, how can you stay top of mind? Through thoughtful comments, thought-provoking posts and conversations that continue in every reply (be sure not to post and ghost), you can ensure you’re not only a part of timely industry conversations, but you can lead them. By tapping into LinkedIn’s continually growing audience for thought leadership, you have the potential to reach more people than you would on any conference stage or publication readership. As the leader of a brand or agency, you need to lead by example. LinkedIn is the hub where industry conversations are happening and there is an opportunity right now to not only join those conversations but to lead them.