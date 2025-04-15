Opinion

Why brands should abandon prediction and build for constant change

Kraft Heinz's new tomato vodka pasta sauce, inspired by Absolut.
Kraft Heinz seamlessly integrates into viral cultural moments, such as its unexpected vodka pasta sauce collaboration with Absolut. ((Heinz))
Jennifer Murtell
April 15, 2025 10:00 AM

