Opinion

Why management skills matter more in an AI-driven workplace

Why management skills matter more in an AI-driven workplace
For the first time, nearly every employee will have an assistant to manage, even if they don’t have a single human report. (Adobe Stock)
BU
By:
Britton Upham
April 24, 2025 10:00 AM

Featured Stories

Behind the rise of agency chief AI officers
Behind the rise of agency chief AI officers
How Journeys is capturing Gen Z’s attention with a TikTok series starring Bigfoot’s daughter
How Journeys is capturing Gen Z’s attention with a TikTok series starring Bigfoot’s daughter
7 live sports predictions for the TV upfronts
7 live sports predictions for the TV upfronts
How marketers are adjusting their budgets—including reducing agency expenses
How marketers are adjusting their budgets—including reducing agency expenses