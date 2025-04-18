DEI isn’t a brand statement—it’s a business strategy

Recent headlines suggest that corporate America is abandoning diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), but the broader reality tells a different story. While a few high-profile companies have made changes, many organizations maintain DEI commitments, albeit under rebranded or softened language. According to a March analysis by The New York Times of 10-K filings from S&P 500 companies, 78% still address diversity initiatives, despite the narrative that DEI is in retreat. While the assault on DEI might have some frozen advertisers in their tracks, there is no evidence that abandoning DEI has led to increased sales. In some cases, weakened commitments to inclusivity have weakened brand relationships with customers, employees and investors. The biggest driver behind brand DEI rollbacks is fear of backlash, fear of political noise and fear of being too bold or progressive. However, making decisions based on fear instead of data is just creating self-inflicted wounds. Isn't it better for a brand to take a stand than to roll back DEI and be accused of opportunistic inconsistency? Some brands believe they can sit out the DEI conversation, yet silence can be one of the loudest decisions of them all. A brand that steps back from DEI in 2025 is not maintaining political neutrality, it's signaling to diverse consumers that it does not value them or their money. In today's landscape, where brand loyalty is fragile, that's a dangerous game for advertisers to play. Industry leaders such as Apple, Cisco, Costco, Delta, JPMorgan Chase, McKinsey & Company, Microsoft and the NFL have publicly reaffirmed their DEI commitments. These companies understand that diversity isn't just about social responsibility; it's a proven driver of better advertising decision-making and long-term business success. At its core, DEI reflects the American consumer. As Operation Hope Founder John Hope Bryant put it, "there are simply not enough successful white men to carry the weight of America's economic future." The same principle applies to advertising. Brands cannot afford to overlook the diversity of their customer base. Ignoring this reality is like cutting off your legs in the race for consumers' wallets. Black Americans alone are projected to have $1.7 trillion in spending power by 2030, while Hispanic Americans already contribute $3.2 trillion annually to the economy. Women control $10.9 trillion in U.S. household financial assets and influence most U.S. consumer spending. These are not niche or vocal minority audiences; they are the marketplace. It's important to note that DEI is more than just race and gender, but includes age, disability, neurodiversity and sexual orientation. It's about a mother reentering the workforce after years of caregiving, the veteran navigating civilian employment and countless others who have had to push harder just to access the same opportunities. For me, as a queer man, it's about building a profitable business in the advertising industry that historically keeps its doors too closed. It's not about questioning whether people in these spaces deserve their positions or worked hard to build a business. The reality is that the system wasn't designed for us, so we had to work even harder to get here. I've been fortunate to have many supportive straight white men help me along the way, and I'm certainly not trying to vilify them. It's about being honest about the barriers that still exist and the work that still needs to be done. From an advertising perspective, DEI is about resonating with your audience, understanding what matters to them and connecting them with brands that share their values. In today's marketplace, responsibility is essential for maintaining brand loyalty amidst rising conscious consumerism. Consumers, particularly Gen Zers and millennials, are aligning their daily purchasing decisions with their values. A recent Harris Poll found that 40 percent of Americans have shifted their spending habits based on moral views. Twenty-four percent of consumers have stopped shopping at their favorite stores because of a failure to align with their values, according to the study. They aren't just buying products; they're buying into brands' stances on sustainability, social justice and inclusivity. Right now, there is an opportunity for brands to lead with hope instead of fear. Consumers are looking for brands that reflect their values, not just in moments of crisis, but in everyday business decisions. The smartest brands in 2025 will not be debating whether DEI belongs in their advertising strategy; they will be too busy integrating it. These brand leaders will recognize that inclusivity means making savvier business decisions in the diverse world we live in. It should never have been about checking a box or reacting to the latest social movement. The full spectrum of consumers deserves better. Success in advertising has always hinged on understanding the audience. And the reality is, your audience is diverse. The question is not whether DEI belongs in advertising—it's whether your brand belongs in a marketplace that demands it. In 2025 and beyond, the most successful advertisers will recognize that the key to serving up great ads is satisfying audiences' insatiable appetite for hope.